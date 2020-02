BRIEF-Tivity Health Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.40

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* TIVITY HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $273 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $275.2 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* SEES Q1 REVENUES $335 MILLION - $350 MILLION

* SEES 2020 REVENUES $1,243 MILLION - $1,285 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $190 MILLION - $205 MILLION

* NET LOSS IN Q4 INCLUDED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $377.1 MILLION IN NUTRITION SEGMENT

* DOES NOT EXPECT IMPAIRMENT CHARGE TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON FUTURE OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $363.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $363.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $1.34 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA