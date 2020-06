BRIEF-Tivity Health says Board Approved Extension Of Board Retainer Reduction For Period From Sept 1 Through Dec 31

June 29 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* TIVITY HEALTH - BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF BOARD RETAINER REDUCTION FOR PERIOD FROM SEPT 1, 2020 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020

* TIVITY HEALTH - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE APPROVED EXTENSION OF BASE SALARY REDUCTION FOR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS FOR PERIOD FROM AUG 24 THROUGH DEC 31

* TIVITY HEALTH - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE APPROVED EXTENSION OF BASE SALARY REDUCTION FOR RICHARD ASHWORTH, CEO FOR PERIOD FROM JULY 1 THROUGH DEC 31