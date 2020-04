April 15 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* ON APRIL 13, BOARD APPROVED 25% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR INTERIM CEO, CFO, AMONG OTHERS

* REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR CO’S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 20, 2020 THROUGH AUGUST 23, 2020

* EFFECTIVE APR 14, BOARD APPROVED 100% REDUCTION IN ANNUAL CASH RETAINER,ANNUAL COMMITTEE RETAINERS PAYABLE TO NON-MANAGEMENT MEMBERS OF BOARD