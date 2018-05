May 10 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp:

* TIVO CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TIVO CORP - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW CONTINUES

* TIVO CORP QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* TIVO CORP - DUE TO BROAD RANGE OF POTENTIAL OUTCOMES FROM REVIEW OF BUSINESS, CO IS NOT PROVIDING FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR FISCAL 2018 AT THIS TIME

* TIVO CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.16

* TIVO CORP QTRLY NET TOTAL REVENUE $189.8 MILLION VERSUS $205.8 MILLION