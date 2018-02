BRIEF-TiVo Corp Says Exploring Strategic Alternatives

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DECLARES Q1 CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $214.2 MILLION VERSUS $252.3 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.15

* TCJA ENACTED ON DECEMBER 22, 2017 PROVIDED A NON-CASH BENEFIT OF $26.6 MILLION FOR THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $209.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍TIVO HAS BEGUN A PROCESS OF EVALUATING A WIDE RANGE OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO “REALIZE LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE”​

* ‍COMPANY ENGAGED LIONTREE ADVISORS TO ASSIST BOARD AND MANAGEMENT IN EVALUATION OF ALTERNATIVES​

* AS A RESULT OF UPCOMING REVENUE RECOGNITION CHANGE , EXPECT TO RECOGNIZE APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION LESS IN REVENUE IN 2018

* ‍STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES OPTIONS RANGE FROM “TRANSFORMATIVE” DEALS, TO COMBINING BUSINESS WITH OTHER PLAYERS, TO BECOMING A PRIVATE CO

* ‍TIVO WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR FISCAL 2018 AT THIS TIME​