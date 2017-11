Nov 13 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp

* TiVo names Enrique Rodriguez as new president and CEO

* TiVo Corp - ‍ most recently, Rodriguez was executive vice president and Chief Technical Officer of AT&T’s entertainment group​

* TiVo Corp - ‍Rodriguez succeeds Thomas Carson, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year​