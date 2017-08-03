FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Tivo Q2 loss per share $0.04
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Tivo Q2 loss per share $0.04

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp:

* Tivo Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $208.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $192.7 million

* Tivo Corp - integration efforts on track to achieve $100 million+ cost synergy target

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Tivo Corp - for fiscal year 2017, company tightened its expected revenue range to $810 million to $830 million, raising midpoint of range to $820 million

* Tivo Corp - for full year, company expects GAAP operating loss to be $16 million to $11 million

* Tivo Corp - company now expects 2017 GAAP loss before taxes of $80 million to $70 million

* Tivo Corp - Tivo anticipates it will incur $22 million to $24 million in cash taxes based on its 2017 operating expectations

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $824.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.