BRIEF-Tivoli FY 2019 EBITDA Down At DKK 205.3 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S:

* REG-TIVOLI A/S - ANNUAL REPORT 2019

* CORONAVIRUS (COVID 19) WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON AMOUNT OF TOURISTS, HOTEL STAYS, EVENTS AND DESIRE TO GATHER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN GREAT UNCERTAINTY COVID 19 HAS CREATED AND UNCERTAINTY ABOUT DURATION OF SITUATION, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO MAKE A REASONABLE ASSESSMENT OF FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF COVID 19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS ALSO NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE AN EXPECTATION OF REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TIVOLI WILL UPDATE ITS EXPECTATIONS WHEN ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID 19 IS POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE

* 2019 REVENUE OF DKK 1,051.3 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 1,058.8 MILLION LAST YEAR ( 1%)

* 2019 EBITDA OF DKK 205.3 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 222.1 MILLION LAST YEAR ( 8%)

* 2019 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF DKK 209.1 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 120.6 MILLION LAST YEAR (+73%)