March 26 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S:

* REG-TIVOLI A/S POSTPONES ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND RECOMMENDS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS THAT NO DIVIDEND IS DISTRIBUTED FOR 2019

* TIVOLI A/S - SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDED TO RECOMMEND TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY THAT NO DIVIDEND IS DISTRIBUTED FOR 2019 AS A RESULT OF CORONA CRISIS