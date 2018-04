BRIEF-Tivoli Q1 EBITDA Loss AT DKK 40.8 Million

April 23 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2018

* 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN 2017 BECAUSE OF TIVOLI CORNER

* 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN DKK 100 - 110 MILLION.

* Q1 EBITDA AT DKK -40.8 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK -52.5 MILLION LAST YEAR (+22%)

* WEATHER AND OTHER EXTERNAL FACTORS MAY HAVE GREAT IMPACT ON TIVOLI’S BUSINESS AND THUS DEVELOPMENT IN PROFIT FOR YEAR.

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX: DKK -65.8 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK -74.6 MILLION LAST YEAR (+12%)

* Q1 REVENUE INCL. TENANTS AND LESSEES DKK 163.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 95.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* JAN-MARCH EBIT LOSS DKK 63.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 73.7 MILLION YEAR AGO