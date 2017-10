BRIEF-Tivoli Q2 EBIT falls to DKK 24.3 million

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TIVOLI A/S:

* JAN-JUNE REVENUE INCLUDING TENANTS AND LESSEES : DKK 430.9 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 436.5 MILLION LAST YEAR (-1%)

* JAN-JUNE EBITDA: DKK -7.2 MILLION COMPARED TO -3.9 MILLION LAST YEAR (-85%)

* WEATHER AND OTHER EXTERNAL FACTORS MAY HAVE GREAT IMPACT ON TIVOLI‘S BUSINESS AND THUS DEVELOPMENT IN PROFIT FOR YEAR

* 2017 REVENUE IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN 2016, SINCE 2016 WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY A GOOD CHRISTMAS SEASON

* 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN DKK 80 - 90 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE INCL. TENANTS AND LESSEES DKK 335.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 341.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT DKK 24.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)