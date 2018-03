BRIEF-Tivoli Q4 EBITDA Rises To DKK 92.4 ‍​Million

March 16 (Reuters) - TIVOLI A/S:

* REG-TIVOLI A/S - ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* REVENUE FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN 2017

* ‍TIVOLI EXPECTS TO DELIVER A PROFIT BEFORE TAX BETWEEN DKK 100 -110 MILLION IN 2018.​

* Q4 REVENUE INCL. TENANTS AND LESSEES DKK ‍​451.0 MILLION VERSUS DKK 439.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HARSH WEATHER AFFECTED NUMBER OF ATTENDANTS DURING SUMMER SEASON OF 2017

* Q4 EBITDA DKK 92.4 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 85.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “2018 IS ALSO THE YEAR WHEN I WILL RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN AND HAND OVER THE REIGNS TO MY SUCCESSOR” SAYS CHAIRMAN‍​

* TIVOLI - DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF DKK 19.6 MILLION IS PROPOSED (2016: DKK 18.8 MILLION), CORRESPONDING TO DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF DKK 3.43 (2016: DKK 3.29) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)