May 5 (Reuters) - TIVOLY SA:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON THE ACTIVITIES OF TIVOLY

* TO DATE, LEVEL OF ACTIVITY OBSERVED REMAINS HIGHER THAN THE EXPECTATIONS AND FORECASTS MADE FOLLOWING THE CONTAINMENT DECISIONS OF LAST MARCH

* GROUP HAS ALSO TAKEN THE NECESSARY MEASURES TO ANTICIPATE AND LIMIT THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC ON ITS FINANCIAL STRENGTH OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS