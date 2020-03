BRIEF-Tivoly FY EBITDA Stable At 7.5 Million Euros

March 24 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S:

* FY EBITDA EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUR EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS MARCH 23, PRODUCTION SITES IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE WERE GRADUALLY CLOSED FOR RENEWABLE ONE-WEEK PERIOD

* TO DATE, SITES ARE STILL OPERATIONAL IN THE USA, THE UNITED KINGDOM AND MEXICO

* IN CHINA, THE SITES ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL AGAIN SINCE BEGINNING OF MARCH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)