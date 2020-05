May 13 (Reuters) - TIVOLY SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ACTIVITY AFFECTED BY GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 SALES DECLINED 16.28% IN EUROPE, 14.66% IN UNITED STATES, 42.95% IN ASIA (AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)