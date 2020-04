April 24 (Reuters) - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC:

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC - ALLOTTED AND ISSUED A TOTAL OF 6.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 3 PENCE EACH

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES - PLANS TO REDOMICILE TO BERMUDA, CANCEL ADR PROGRAM AND HAVE BERMUDA COMMON SHARES LISTED ON NASDAQ HAVE BEEN DELAYED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: