March 12 (Reuters) - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC:

* TIZIANA LIFE SCI PLC - TIZIANA U.S. FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF $10 MILLION

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES - TO ISSUE 3.3 MILLION ADSS AT A PRICE OF $3.00 PER ADS RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: