May 22 (Reuters) - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC:

* TIZIANA LIFE SCI PLC - INTENTION TO DEMERGE STEMPRINTER

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES - TO DEMERGE STEMPRINTER AND SPARE INTO A SEPARATE COMPANY

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC - EFFECT A CAPITAL REDUCTION TO FACILITATE SPIN-OUT AND LISTING OF STEMPRINTER AS AN INDEPENDENT ENTITY