April 9 (Reuters) - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC:

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES - HAS DEVELOPED INVESTIGATIONAL NEW TECHNOLOGY TO TREAT COVID-19 INFECTIONS

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC - COMPANY BELIEVES TECHNOLOGY COULD ALSO BE APPLICABLE FOR USE WITH OTHER FDA APPROVED MABS AND DRUGS

* TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC - COMPANY HAS SUBMITTED A PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATION FOR DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY