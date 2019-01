Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tizona Therapeutics Inc:

* TIZONA THERAPEUTICS - APPOINTS SCOTT CLARKE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TIZONA THERAPEUTICS - CLARKE JOINS FROM ROCHE WHERE HE SERVED AS GLOBAL HEAD OF ONCOLOGY PARTNERING & HEAD OF ASIA AND EMERGING MARKETS PARTNERING

* TIZONA THERAPEUTICS - FDA ACCEPTS TIZONA'S INVESTIGATIONAL NDA FOR TTX-030