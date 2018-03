March 22 (Reuters) - TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:

* FY NET SALES DKK 785.9 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 401.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT LOSS DKK 339.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 51.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2018/19 EXPECTS PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN RANGE OF DKK 80-90 MLN‍​

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017/18