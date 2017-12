Dec 21 (Reuters) - TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:

* REG-TK DEVELOPMENT SELLS 78-UNIT RENTAL PROPERTY AT ØSTRE HAVN, AALBORG, DENMARK

* PROJECT HAS BEEN SOLD TO WAGNER EJENDOMME APS UNDER A CONDITIONAL SALE AGREEMENT

* TOTAL SELLING PRICE IS DKK 161.3 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF VAT.

* TK DEVELOPMENT‘S SHARE OF PROFIT FROM PROJECT IS 70% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)