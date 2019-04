April 11 (Reuters) - TKH GROUP NV:

* TKH ACQUIRES COMMEND AG

* REACHED AGREEMENT ON THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE SHARES IN COMMEND AG

* EXPECTS THAT ACQUISITION WILL HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT ON TKH'S EPS AS FROM Q2 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2D9cNL0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)