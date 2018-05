May 2 (Reuters) - TKH GROUP NV:

* Q1 EBITA EUR 45.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 398.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TKH MAINTAINS ITS FORECAST MADE AT THE PRESENTATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS IN MARCH 2018

* Q1 NET PROFIT BEFORE AMORTIZATION, ONE–OFF INCOME, EXPENSES ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 29.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2I40AuK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)