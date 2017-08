Aug 15 (Reuters) - TKH GROUP NV:

* q2 Revenue Eur 365.5 Million, Up 9.7 Percent Yoy

* Q2 EBITA EUR 31.6 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​21.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR IN THE MARKET SEGMENTS IN WHICH TKH IS ACTIVE SHOWS GENERALLY A POSITIVE PICTURE.‍​

* SEES FOR FY NET PROFIT BEFORE AMORTIZATION AND ONE-OFF INCOME AND EXPENSES ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF € 92 - 97 MLN‍​