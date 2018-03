March 12 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITH NEW MEMBER

* ON MARCH 5 SASCHA HETTRICH FRICS APPOINTED AS SUCCESSOR TO MASUHR ON SUPERVISORY BOARD BY COURT ORDER

* SASCHA HETTRICH FRICS APPOINTED UNTIL END OF NEXT GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)