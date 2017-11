Nov 9 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: TLG IMMOBILIEN INVESTS EUR 113.8 M IN TWO OFF-MARKET ACQUISITIONS OF 28 RETAIL ASSETS

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE: EUR 111.5 M, TOTAL INVESTMENT: EUR 113.8 M​