BRIEF-TLG Immobilien resolves cash capital increase

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* RESOLVES ON CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO APPROXIMATELY 7.4 MILLION NEW SHARES

* ‍INTENDS TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL TO UP TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 102.0 MILLION​

* ‍INCREASE OF AROUND 7.8% OF SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍NEW SHARES WILL CARRY FULL DIVIDEND RIGHTS FROM JANUARY 1, 2017​

* ‍SETTLEMENT/CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017​

* TLG IMMOBILIEN AG - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR FINANCING OF RECENT AND FUTURE ACQUISITIONS AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)