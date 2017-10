Sept 12 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

* DGAP-NEWS: APPROX. 78% OF WCM SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT THE TAKEOVER OFFER BY TLG IMMOBILIEN AG WITHIN THE REGULAR ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

* ‍ADDITIONAL WCM SHARES CAN NOW BE TENDERED DURING ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FROM SEPT 13 UNTIL SEPT 26​

* WCM SHAREHOLDERS CAN EXCHANGE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES ONE NEW SHARE OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG​