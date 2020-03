March 24 (Reuters) - Tlou Energy Ltd:

* TLOU WILL BE IMPLEMENTING SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTIONS ACROSS COMPANY

* MANAGING DIRECTOR TO REDUCE 50% OF CURRENTLY CONTRACTED RATE BACKDATED TO 1 JAN 2020 & THEN 25% FROM 1 APRIL

* COLM CLOONAN, GABAAKE GABAAKE AND SOLOMON ROWLAND WILL REDUCE TO 50% OF THEIR CURRENTLY CONTRACTED RATES BACKDATED TO 1 JAN

* IN COMING WEEKS, COMPANY IS INTENDING TO SHUT‐IN ONE OR POSSIBLY BOTH OF PRODUCTION PODS