May 6 (Reuters) - TLV Holdings Ltd:

* TLV HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED TO REPORT A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2H FY2020

* TLV HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* TLV HOLDINGS - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONTROL MEASURES IMPLEMENTED IN SINGAPORE & ELSEWHERE'S IMPACT ON ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS