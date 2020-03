BRIEF-Tmac Announces Initiatives In Response To Covid-19

March 30 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc:

* TMAC ANNOUNCES INITIATIVES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - HAS NOW MADE DECISION TO SCALE DOWN OPERATIONS AND REDUCE WORKFORCE

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - SUSPENDED EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES AT HOPE BAY AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY OF MADRID NORTH UNDERGROUND AND NAARTOK EAST CROWN PILLAR

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - HAS SUSPENDED UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT AT DORIS AND IS FOCUSING ON PRODUCING FROM DEVELOPED STOPES AND BRINGING ORE TO SURFACE

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - DECISION TO DEMOBILIZE NUNAVUT BASED WORKERS PURSUANT TO PLAN WAS COMMUNICATED TO WORKFORCE ON MARCH 17, 2020

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - CAMBRIDGE BAY OFFICE OF THREE EMPLOYEES HAS BEEN CLOSED TO PUBLIC

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - NOW EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL FILINGS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 ON OR BEFORE MAY 14, 2020