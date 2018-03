March 13 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc:

* TMAC APPOINTS MAARTEN THEUNISSEN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND RON GAGEL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS

