Oct 27 (Reuters) - ‍TMF Group:

* ACQUIRED BY CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 1.75BN​

* WAS ADVISED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AND HSBC BANK PLC​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS​

* TMF GROUP WILL NOT PROCEED WITH ITS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO FLOAT ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE