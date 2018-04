April 17 (Reuters) - TMSR Holding Company Ltd:

* TMSR HOLDING COMPANY SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO, UNITS , ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WUHAN HOST AND OTHERS - SEC FILING

* TMSR HOLDING COMPANY - IN EXCHANGE FOR TRANSFER OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST OF WUHAN HOST, UNITS OF CO SHALL PAY TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF US$ 11.2 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2H4FaKk) Further company coverage: