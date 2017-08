July 27 (Reuters) - TMT INVESTMENTS PLC

* Partial Disposal of Investment

* SAYS IT HAS SOLD A PART OF ITS HOLDING IN ONE OF ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES FOR US$400,000 TO PRIVATE INVESTOR

* TRANSACTION REPRESENTS ABOUT US$4.89 MILLION (OR 114%) UPLIFT IN FAIR VALUE OF TMT'S INVESTMENT IN COMPANY COMPARED TO LATEST REPORTED AMOUNT AS OF 31 DEC 2016