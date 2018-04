April 19 (Reuters) - Tmunity Therapeutics:

* TMUNITY THERAPEUTICS, INC. SAYS RAISED AN ADDITIONAL $35 MILLION SERIES A INVESTMENT FROM KLEINER PERKINS AND AFFILIATES