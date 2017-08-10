BRIEF-TMX Group announces changes to executive committee

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd

* TMX Group announces changes to executive committee

* TMX Group Ltd - Jean Desgagné will now move into newly created position of president and ceo, TMX global solutions, insights and analytics strategies

* TMX Group Ltd - Jean will continue to report directly to lou eccleston and sit on TMX executive committee

* Says Eric Sinclair, president, TMX market insights has announced that he is retiring at end of august