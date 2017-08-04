FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Venezuela
Venezuela
U.S. slaps new sanctions on Venezuela
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
Business
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea
South China Sea
U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* Tmx group equity financing statistics - july 2017

* Tmx group ltd - ‍toronto stock exchange welcomed nine new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍tsx venture exchange welcomed seven new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍total number of financings in july 2017 was 47, compared with 60 previous month and 66 in july 2016 for toronto stock exchange​

* Tmx group ltd - tsx venture exchange total financings raised in july 2017 decreased 24% compared to previous month, were up 45% compared to july 2016

* There were 141 financings in july 2017 for tsx venture exchange compared with 138 in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.