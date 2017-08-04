BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* Tmx group equity financing statistics - july 2017

* Tmx group ltd - ‍toronto stock exchange welcomed nine new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍tsx venture exchange welcomed seven new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍total number of financings in july 2017 was 47, compared with 60 previous month and 66 in july 2016 for toronto stock exchange​

* Tmx group ltd - tsx venture exchange total financings raised in july 2017 decreased 24% compared to previous month, were up 45% compared to july 2016

* There were 141 financings in july 2017 for tsx venture exchange compared with 138 in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)