April 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX GROUP EQUITY FINANCING STATISTICS MARCH 2018

* TSX ADDED 13 NEW ISSUERS IN MARCH 2018 VERSUS FIVE IN MARCH 2017

* TSX TOTAL NUMBER OF FINANCINGS IN MARCH 2018 WAS 42 VERSUS 56 IN MARCH 2017

* TSXV ADDED 11 NEW ISSUERS IN MARCH 2018 VERSUS 10 IN MARCH 2017

* TOTAL FINANCINGS RAISED IN MARCH 2018 WERE DOWN 61% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017 FOR TSXV