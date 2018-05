May 10 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* HAVE INSTALLED PERMANENT SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ISSUES AFTER EXCHANGE EXPERIENCED SHUTDOWN LAST MONTH - CONF CALL

* HAVE NOT SEEN ANY CHANGE IN MARKET SHARE SINCE EXCHANGE SHUTDOWN ON APRIL 27 - CONF CALL

* DID NOT INCUR MATERIAL EXPENSES IN CHANGING TECHNOLOGY AFTER EXCHANGE SHUTDOWN - CONF CALL