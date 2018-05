May 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX GROUP LIMITED REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER Q1/18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE C$207.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$201 MILLION

* SAYS INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 8 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, UP 16% TO 58 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: