BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for October

Nov 3 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd

* TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2017

* TMX Group Ltd - for ‍all TMX equities marketplaces October transactions 17.2 million versus 18.4 million

* TMX Group Ltd - ‍Oct daily averages volume 513.2 mln versus 561.9 mln at all TMX equities marketplaces​

* Tmx Group Ltd - ‍oct daily averages transactions 817,402 versus 919,513 at all TMX equities marketplaces​

* Tmx Group Ltd - for ‍toronto Stock Exchange October daily averages volume 276.7 million versus 331.6 million

* Tmx Group Ltd - Oct ‍daily averages volume 201.6 million versus 189.5 million at TSX Venture Exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: