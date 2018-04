April 12 (Reuters) - TMX Group Limited:

* TMX GROUP SELLS ITS 24.2% STAKE IN FIXED INCOME INDEX BUSINESS

* TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT ANNOUNCED.

* COMPLETED SALE OF ITS ENTIRE 24.2% SHAREHOLDING IN FTSE TMX GLOBAL DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED TO FTSE INTERNATIONAL LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: