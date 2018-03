March 22 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX’S SHORCAN ANNOUNCES CRYPTOCURRENCY INITIATIVES

* TMX GROUP - UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH PAYCASE FINANCIAL​

* TMX GROUP - ‍AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH NEW CRYPTOCURRENCY BROKERAGE SERVICE FOCUSED ON BITCOIN AND ETHER​

* TMX GROUP LTD - ‍SHORCAN DCN IS PLANNED FOR LAUNCH IN Q2 OF 2018​