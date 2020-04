BRIEF-TNG Says Board And Senior Management To Reduce Salaries By Between 20% To 40%

April 9 (Reuters) - TNG Ltd:

* TNG LTD - BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR HOURS OR SALARIES BY BETWEEN 20% TO 40% DURING CRISIS

* TNG LTD - RESOLVED TO POSTPONE PROPOSED DUAL LISTING ON MAIN MARKET OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE UNTIL FEED STUDY HAS BEEN FINALISED

* TNG LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO TAKE TNG SHARES IN LIEU OF PAYMENT

* TNG LTD - ALSO SECURED RATE REDUCTIONS FROM A NUMBER OF ITS KEY SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS

* TNG LTD - COMPANY IS NOT AT THIS STAGE EXPECTING ANY MAJOR DELAYS

* TNG LTD - DESIGN AND TENDERING FOR SUPPORTING NON-PROCESS INFRASTRUCTURE HAS ALSO ADVANCED