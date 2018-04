BRIEF-Tobii AB Q1 operating loss 37 mln SEK

April 26 (Reuters) - Tobii AB:

* TOBII AB Q1 GROUP’S NET SALES INCREASED TO SEK 294 MILLION (259), COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2017

* TOBII AB Q1 GROUP’S OPERATING LOSS AMOUNTED TO SEK -37 MILLION (-58)

* SAYS INVESTMENTS IN TOBII TECH HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF SEK -66 MILLION (-76) ON THE GROUP’S OPERATING RESULT.

* SAYS SALES GROWTH WAS EXCEPTIONAL FOR TOBII PRO AND THE BEHAVIORAL RESEARCH SEGMENT.

* SAYS FOR TOBII DYNAVOX, SALES DEVELOPMENT WAS POSITIVE NOW THAT SALES ARE TAKING OFF FOR THE PRODUCTS LAUNCHED IN 2017.

* MOST NOTABLE IN TOBII TECH WAS THE VERY STRONG MOMENTUM IN VR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)