BRIEF-Tobii and Qualcomm collaborate on eye tracking for mobile VR/AR headsets

March 15 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc/TOBII:

* TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS

* SAYS ANNOUNCED A COLLABORATION WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO MAKE EYE TRACKING TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE FOR MOBILE VR/AR HEAD-MOUNTED DISPLAYS (HMDS) POWERED BY THE QUALCOMM® SNAPDRAGON™ 845 MOBILE VR PLATFORM

* TOBII SAYS FOR TOBII, TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN IMPORTANT PROOF POINT FOR THE SIGNIFICANT DEMAND, AND SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS, OF INCORPORATING EYE TRACKING INTO VR/AR HARDWARE