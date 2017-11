Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tobii AB:

* TOBII SIGNS INTEGRATION CUSTOMER IN HEALTH CARE SECTOR

* SAYS ‍HAS SIGNED A COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH RIGHTEYE LLC, A US COMPANY THAT OFFERS PATIENT CARE AND VISION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS USING EYE TRACKING​

* SAYS TOBII'S DELIVERIES WILL BE PACED BY RIGHTEYE'S SALES, BEGINNING 2018